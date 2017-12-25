Springfield Man Died During a 5K, Now He Runs Marathons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Pokin Around: Tim Shawhan does not call it a "miracle," although he does tell me he was dead for 10 minutes.

"A miracle is when Jesus said, 'Get up and walk!' That is not what happened," says Shawhan, 60, of Springfield.

His wife of 32 years disagrees.

"It was certainly a miracle as far as I am concerned," she says.

Since tomorrow is Christmas, what better time to discuss faith and miracles?

Rebecca Shawhan will never forget May 30, 2015, the day she frantically backtracked on a 5K course in Clever to find people crouched around her husband, lying on the road as still as death.

His heart had stopped.

How was he to have known his coronary arteries were clogged with plaque?

Bystanders kept Rebecca at a distance.

"I could see them doing compressions and I could see his body's response. His head kind of moved with each compression."

Minutes turned into eternity until, finally, she dropped to her knees and cried out: "Lord, please breathe life back into my husband!"

Only later, she tells me, did she learn that at the moment of her prayer, rescue workers placed the electrodes of an AED on her husband's bare chest - his shirt and racing bib had been cut away.

In that moment, Tim returned to the living.

Not only that, but he came back without brain damage.

"That is a huge miracle," she says.

Rebecca tells me she does not want to ever forget seeing Tim lifeless on that country road.

Why?, I ask.

"So I don't ever take him for granted."

**********

The race was Bubba's Fight for Burns; it raises money for a boy who was burned.

It was a warm, overcast morning. This was the third race of Tim's life. He was not an accomplished runner; his goal was to try to complete the 3.1 miles without walking.

He had taken up running late in life, months earlier, because Rebecca had started running a few years prior. It was something they could do together. But it was not something they could do together in races.

"She is faster than me," he says. "She is a very good runner."

What Tim vividly recalls is a young firefighter who ran in full gear - helmet, heavy coat and tank on his back.

"The last thing I remember is that he had passed me and I thought - I am not going to let a guy in full gear beat me," he says.

Tim surged and passed the firefighter just before a turn in the course.

“And then I went down," he says.

Rebecca, seven years younger than Tim, already had finished and was waiting for him at the finish line. She was the first overall female.

She waited. And waited, and then pulled out her phone to see where he was on the course. Tim was using the app mapmyrun, which would show her.

The moment she looked at her screen, she received a call from Tim's phone.

She thought it was Tim.

"Hey! Where are you?" she asked.

It was not Tim.

"Quite frankly, I could not tell you who it was. He said, 'Ma'am, I am so-and-so with such-and-such organization.' I think it might have been a policeman. He must have dialed the most recent number Tim had called. He asked if my husband had any medical conditions.

"I told him Tim has asthma. He said that maybe Tim was having an asthma attack."

**********

Tim works for the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the buildings and grounds maintenance department.

He is not a writer, but he directed me to his blog: "Unassailable Gospel: Thoughts on the Intersection of Life, Theology and the Bible."

In fact, he is an amazing writer.

"On May 30, 2015, I died," he wrote.

"I was running a 5K race in Clever, MO when I literally dropped dead from a heart attack. The medical term for my condition at that moment is 'sudden cardiac arrest.' The term 'clinically dead' is also sometimes used.

"It means there is no heartbeat and no respiration. The statistical odds of surviving a cardiac arrest event outside of a hospital environment is less than 6 percent. Those odds decrease by 10 percent for each minute that passes without resuscitation.

"After seven minutes in cardiac arrest the statistical odds of survival are essentially zero."

He is alive today because of Blake Chaney, who was 24 at the time. He was the firefighter in full gear.

Chaney rounded the turn and saw Tim on the ground, 2.4 miles into the race.

"With the first few compressions he probably broke most of my ribs," Tim wrote. "That was a good thing. Deep compressions are necessary to keep the blood moving and that means you have to break some ribs."

Chaney estimates he worked on Tim for 10 minutes before the AED arrived.

"I came over a little hill and saw him lying on the ground," says Chaney, now a full-time firefighter in Nixa, as well as a volunteer in Clever, where he lives.

It is common to break ribs during compressions, Chaney tells me.

"Him having been down as long as he was without an AED, I was a little concerned about what the end game would be," he says.

"It is good knowing that at least I made a difference for his family," he says. "If I don't do anything for the rest of my career, I made a difference for his family."

Since then, Chaney attended Tim's 60th birthday party and is Facebook friends with Tim and Rebecca.

"I love seeing his pictures," Chaney says. "A lot of times, that story does not end that way."

In addition to Chaney, a woman on the scene applied breaths. Rebecca believes she was a retired cardiac nurse.

The ambulance rushed Tim to the hospital.

Left on the road were Tim's shirt and racing bib, which had a timing chip.

Chaney picked it up. He thought it important to carry Tim's timing chip across the finish line.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do," he tells me.

The official results show the two men finishing the race together.

**********

Tim wrote in his blog:

"Nearly everyone who was associated with my rescue and recovery refer to it as a 'miracle.' Even the nurses at my cardiologist’s office call it a 'miracle' although the skeptical physician’s assistant prefers to say that I am a “very, very lucky man.'

"The facts of the situation say that I should not be alive. Medical science and mathematical statistics say that I should not be alive. My own research after the fact convinces me that I should not be alive.

"People ask me if I consider it a miracle ... My answer is 'I don’t know.'

"I don’t know why God would keep me alive when so many others that I have known have passed away seemingly before their time.

"People ask me if I feel that God kept me alive for a special purpose. I don’t know. If He did I don’t know what it is.

"There are so many, many things that I do not know."

Days after the heart attack, Tim was undergoing rehab and pondering what had happened.

He wrote:

"I spent a lot of time just sitting in my garage with the doors open, taking in the sights and sounds of life. My perceptions have changed significantly since my unlikely resuscitation. The sky was bluer than it had ever been before. The grass and trees were greener.

"There were sounds I had never heard, or perhaps never paid attention to before. My senses were operating at a heightened state of awareness."

He imagined what would have happened to his family had he died. When he tells me this, I think of the classic movie "It's A Wonderful Life."

Through faith, Tim does not fear death. In fact, he believes in heaven and is drawn to it.

"That would have been a good day to die," he tells me.

He came to that conclusion after taking an inventory of his life.

"I have three great kids. I was a Sunday school teacher for 22 years and my No. 1 goal was to have my kids serve God. And they do."

If there is a soul, his was filled with the conviction that he should still be dead.

"It was as if a spiritual gravity were relentlessly pulling me to a place I should be but was not. I had nearly crossed over to that place just a few days before. I longed to be there now. I should be there now."

But what he has discovered is that life is best lived - at least for him - in the balance between this earthly world and God's promise of eternal life, he says.

It is a good place to be, he says.

The most powerful pull to the here-and-now is his love for his wife, Rebecca.

He does not want to leave her. Or their three children. Or their three grandchildren. Not yet.

"She was devastated by what happened to me," he says.

Tim tells me he will do everything in his power to ensure that he never again has a heart attack and never again puts Rebecca through that agony.

He tells me he has a family history of heart disease. Other than that, there were no red flags.

Surprisingly, in the 2½ years since his "death," he has become a more serious and stronger runner.

He has entered and completed three full marathons, dipping under 5 hours in Joplin in May. A marathon is 26.2 miles.

It helps that he had stents placed in his coronary arteries.

He also changed his diet. The goal is to reduce plaque by reducing cholesterol. He wrote:

"The dietary component of my regimen is a very restrictive zero cholesterol/zero refined sugar diet. Some call it a 'plant-based/whole foods diet.' One might call it a sugar-free vegan diet.

"Yes, that’s right - no meat, no fish, no eggs, no dairy - no animal products whatsoever, and no refined sugar. When I tell people this, they look at me like I am from another planet. 'I am a vegan, from the planet Veeg.'"

Rebecca says more than her husband's diet has changed since the heart attack.

"He is more expressive now. Part of that is that he realizes time is short."

He shows his emotions more - all of them - including anger.

Not that he is quick to anger or flies off the handle, she says, but he had been stoic, "long-suffering" and mostly silent.

"He also tends to be a little bit more verbal with compliments," she says.

What has most surprised her, she tells me, was Tim's decision to join her in the choir at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

Although Tim had been attending church for decades, only this year did he put on a robe and lift his voice.

Tim wrote about it:

"This is where the rubber meets the road, my friends.

"It is a place where a notoriously unemotional man, who was never a singer, who never even sang to the radio in his car, suddenly and out of the blue joins the church choir for the sheer joy of singing praises to God on Sunday morning!"

