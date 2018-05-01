Speed Limit to Increase in Ozark

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. public domain photo

OZARK, Mo. -- If you regularly drive through downtown Ozark, MO on Jackson Street or 3rd street, you’ll find new speed limit signs going up soon.

For years, the speed limit there has been 25 miles per hour, but the Missouri Department of Transportation will increase the limit to 35.

An Ozark resident had asked MoDOT to take a look at the speed limit and traffic engineers found that 85% of drivers went faster than 25 mph with a relatively low crash rate along that stretch of road.

The city of Ozark and its police department supported the increased speed limit to 35.

The speed limit will be increased immediately following the installation of new 35 mph signs. They set to go up beginning the week of May 7.



(Hometowndailynews.com)