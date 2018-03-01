SPECIAL REPORT: Gang-Related Crime in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - Gang-related crime in Northwest Arkansas may be on the rise. As population in the area has grown, so has crime.

In fact, Fort Smith police said the problem in NWA is even worse than in the River Valley.

However, when KNWA asked many NWA law enforcement agencies about gangs, many didn't want to talk about if it is or isn't an issue.

"I brought my behavior with me from California. By behavior what I mean was is I was still involved in addiction and gangs," said Manuel Stopani, Director of Youth Matters, and former gang member.

Several years ago, Stopani moved to Northwest Arkansas. But the relocation was only a transition for him to continue his gang-life in the Ozarks.

"Things started to change. My behavior was no longer the same," explained Stopani.

Then, his actions caught up to him and his life turned around for the better.

"I had an encounter, and God just delivered me. I cried out to him," said Stopani.

But now, gangs look a lot different than they did when Stopani got involved.

"Throughout the 90's there was more established gang presence. There was more of the traditional sense of what most people think of gangs of being your California based or Chicago gangs," said a Fort Smith undercover officer.

The officer said young people make up most of the gangs in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

The main reason. the amount of time they spend behind bars is usually shorter.

Years ago, it was somewhat easy to spot someone involved in a gang activity. Whether it be by tattoos or what they wore.

"It may be gang members involved in it, but we're not seeing an actual gang title where we can say this gang is responsible for this kind of crime," said the Fort Smith undercover officer.

Social media and internet search engines have also made it easy for kids to learn how to join gangs.

"A lot of the youth out here are receptive to that lifestyle. It's appealing to them, and they really feel like that's something they want to do," said Stopani.

The undercover officer said because gangs are constantly evolving, they've switched up their tactics.

"One of the best tools we have is people knowing their community, and interviewing people out here in the street," said the officer.

However, in Northwest Arkansas, gangs aren't something police want to talk about.

Over the last several months, KNWA has asked local police repeatedly if spikes in crime had to do with gangs.

While most refused to comment on the subject, Fayetteville police offered this explanation, "My guess is that a lot of these crimes are correlated and the people that are committing them have just moved to the area. A lot of times people move into town and they bring their trade with them," said Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

But Northwest Arkansas isn't the only area in the Natural State to battle this problem. Because of how much gang-related violence Little Rock was dealing with a few years ago, police decided to open up to residents about the problem.

"We just tried to be transparent with our citizens, and let them know what we're seeing so they can help us out," explained Lt. Michael Ford with LRPD.

Ford said now he's starting to slowly see improvement.

"Our violent crime has actually gone down, so I think with us letting the public know. And them finding avenues to let their kids out we've seen a steady decrease this year," said Ford.

Stopani and NWA groups like Youth Matters and the Teen Action Support Center work to get directly to the root of the issue.

"You're not going to exterminate the gang mentality, or gang culture just by force. You have to really do it differently, and that's where prevention and intervention comes in," said Stopani.

To make sure gang-related violence doesn't become a bigger problem, Stopani said it's critical for everyone to be aware of what's happening now.

"No one should be shocked by it, I think it's what we do to try and prevent it for the future generation is the most important conversation we should be having," said Stopani.

Fort Smith PD said it doesn't think gangs will ever go away, so it's crucial to always be ready to address the problems that come with crimes.