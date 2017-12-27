SPD Search for Suspect in Gas Station Armed Robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield police are still on the hunt for a suspect who robbed a gas station in north Springfield early Wednesday morning.
Police say the suspect was armed. They were called to the Fast and Friendly in the 1400 block of N. Kansas Expressway around 1 a.m.
A male dressed in all black clothing with his face covered came into the store and displayed a handgun demanding cash.
The clerk handed money over from the register and then left the scene.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
