SPD Investigates Man Involved in Multi-state Child Porn Case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Springfield Police are investigating a man who produced and possessed child porn in several Missouri communities, including Springfield.

According to a release by Police, on April 27, 2018, Joseph Michael Willard, 54-years-old, was indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

According to the indictment, they found that Willard produced and possessed images of minors - including one under age 12 - engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators in Pennsylvania found that Willard was a registered sex offender in Missouri and had traveled and worked in many cities including Springfield, and operated a professional photography business specializing in child photography between 2014 and 2017.

According to Springfield Police, while in Springfield, it is believed that Willard conducted business under the alias of Jay Michaels. Using the limited information provided by investigators in Pennsylvania, the Springfield Police Department has been able to identify and contact parents of children in Springfield photographed by Willard. The information provided by Pennsylvania investigators also included information regarding other unidentified victims in the Springfield area that were photographed by Willard.

If you have any information about Willard, call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-8477.