South Carolina Lottery Players Demand Answers

GREENVILLE, Sc. - South Carolina lottery players want answers after they say they won hundreds, even thousands of dollars on Christmas Day but haven't seen any of their winnings.

The problem is, they haven't been able to get that money. The South Carolina Education Lottery says a programming error with their computer system vendor led to the issue on Christmas Day.

And they say as soon as the problem was discovered, the game was suspended.

They add that a thorough investigation is underway.

