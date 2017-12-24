Shortage of Big Brother Mentors

SPRINGFIELD -- Big Brothers Big Sisters is experiencing a lack of men to step up and mentor young boys.

The program has seen the amount of Little Brothers increase by over 50% in 2017. This has resulted in the program doing something that it never wanted to.

"We are not accepting little brothers into our program right now," says Rob Blevins, the Vice President of Community Engagement at Big Brothers Big Sisters.

He is seeing many young men have to wait to get the mentoring experience they desire.

"We have started putting Little Brothers on a waiting list - a waiting to wait list, which is terrible. They are waiting 1 to 3 years," Blevins explains.

Andy Peebles is in his second year in the program, and his 14-year-old Little Brother Deven have both get a friend out the deal.

"It is a really rewarding experience. You get a lot back, and give a lot to your Little Brother as well," Peebles says. "Both of us kind of rub off on each other, we both learn a lot from each other. It's really just like hanging out with another friend."

Deven couldn't agree more.

"I feel a little bit lucky because a lot of other kids don't get to do this stuff, hanging out with him is fun and I wish other kids could do it too."

On the schedule for the guys this time is a Missouri State Basketball game, which happens to be right up Deven's alley.

"I like sports so games, and going to gyms and practicing and stuff is fun," Deven says.

Andy says it is always nice to do something that they both enjoy.

"It's just whatever we decide we want to do that week. We have been to a couple of Missouri State Basketball games."

Both Andy and Deven know the kind of difference a mentor can make in a young life.

"If you have any thought in your mind that you want to get involved, reach out to me or anyone involved in the program, they'll let you know how great of a time they have," Andy explains.

To get involved with the program, all you have to do is get on bigbro.com, or give them a call at 417-889-9136 to start the application process.

