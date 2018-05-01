Several Crews Monitor Fire at Lumber Manufacturer

SEYMOUR, Mo - Fire crews from several districts are monitoring a potentially dangerous situation in Seymour.

Crews are at the worksite of Ozark Hardwood Pellets, where five bins containing a large amount of sawdust caught fire just before 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Webster County Fire Captian David Smith says the site has been evacuated, and there are no injuries. Smith adds that there have been fires at the location before, and when it comes across dispatch, its all hands on deck.

"It's an all call for everybody to come out here because we've had several fires out here and it usually turns out to be a big deal, this is a small deal, a smaller fire than we usually have but still time-consuming and something we have to take care of," says Captain Smith.

There is no word on how the cause yet, but with an abundance of flammable materials on site, crews will closely monitor this fire.

