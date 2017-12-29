Senator Blunt to Visit Ozarks Food Harvest Volunteers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Senator Roy Blunt will be making a stop in Springfield this morning.
He will be at Ozarks Food Harvest's food bank at 2810 N. Cedarbrook Ave. at 9:30 a.m.
He will be Visiting with volunteers there.
This visit coincides with a period of peak demand for Ozarks Food Harvest's network of hunger-relief charities.
Blunt will then make his way to the Boys and Girls Club in Joplin.
Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
