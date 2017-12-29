Senator Blunt to Visit Ozarks Food Harvest Volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - Senator Roy Blunt will be making a stop in Springfield this morning.

He will be at Ozarks Food Harvest's food bank at 2810 N. Cedarbrook Ave. at 9:30 a.m.

He will be Visiting with volunteers there.

This visit coincides with a period of peak demand for Ozarks Food Harvest's network of hunger-relief charities.

Blunt will then make his way to the Boys and Girls Club in Joplin.

