Second Tornado Confirmed by NWS, EF-0 Near Rogersville

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. - A second tornado has been confirmed near the Rogersville area overnight.

According to the National Weather Service report, the EF-0 tornado was southwest of Rogersville with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph. The tornado was brief, as it stayed on the ground for only a quarter of a mile. The tornado was 50 yards wide.

A barn was destroyed and trees were uprooted near the intersection of E. Farm Road 186 and Farm Road 241.

No injuries were reported.