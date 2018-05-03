News

Second Tornado Confirmed by NWS, EF-0 Near Rogersville

By: Ben Gilbert

Posted: May 03, 2018 11:39 AM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 11:39 AM CDT

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. - A second tornado has been confirmed near the Rogersville area overnight.

According to the National Weather Service report, the EF-0 tornado was southwest of Rogersville with an estimated peak wind of 80 mph. The tornado was brief, as it stayed on the ground for only a quarter of a mile. The tornado was 50 yards wide.

A barn was destroyed and trees were uprooted near the intersection of E. Farm Road 186 and Farm Road 241.

No injuries were reported. 

