Second Suspect in Joplin Christmas Eve Shooting Arrested

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Police have arrested a second man in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide.

Artilius Jordan was taken into custody without incident at a home at 901 South Jefferson around 5:20 Thursday evening.

Officers had also arrested Moses Ramsey back on Tuesday. The two men are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 627 S. Byers. Sean Harris, 47, of Joplin, was transported to a local hospital and later died from a gunshot wound.

While officers were still on scene, they were told another victim had just arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle, also with a gunshot wound. That male victim had non-life threatening injuries.