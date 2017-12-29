Second Suspect in Joplin Christmas Eve Shooting Arrested
JOPLIN, Mo. -- Police have arrested a second man in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide.
Artilius Jordan was taken into custody without incident at a home at 901 South Jefferson around 5:20 Thursday evening.
Officers had also arrested Moses Ramsey back on Tuesday. The two men are charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and armed criminal action.
Around 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, officers responded to reports of shots fired at 627 S. Byers. Sean Harris, 47, of Joplin, was transported to a local hospital and later died from a gunshot wound.
While officers were still on scene, they were told another victim had just arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle, also with a gunshot wound. That male victim had non-life threatening injuries.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
