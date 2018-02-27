Search for Missing Kansas Boy Enters Second Week

WICHITA, Kan. -- It's been nine days since anyone has seen or heard from five-year-old Lucas Hernandez of Wichita, Kansas. But the search for him continues.

Lucas' stepmother is charged with one count of child endangerment.

Emily Glass appeared before a Sedgwick County District Court judge Monday afternoon and heard the single charge against her.

Glass is the last person police say had contact with the boy before he disappeared from his home near Lincoln and Edgemoor on Feb. 17.

According to the complaint, Glass permitted a one-year-old child "to be placed in a situation in which the child's life, body or health may be endangered" on Feb. 16, the day before she reported Lucas missing.

Monday morning, community members conducted their own search of Chisholm Creek Park. It's the same area Wichita police searched on Friday.

Dozens of people showed up to see if they could find something that might help bring Lucas home.

For volunteers like Sheila Medlam and many others, helping find Lucas is personal.

"My son was 5 years old when he wandered off and was missing. We later found him in a pond after 17 minutes. He had drowned and died 2 days later. For me, Lucas brings a lot of memories."

"I have an 8 year old son and I have kids and I dont want something like this to happen to him and nobody helps out," said Faith Armstrong, who volunteered to search.

Monday, upwards of 50 volunteers finally got the chance to help.

"We called the police department and double checked twice, once we were sure it was all clear we organized a search part and here we are"

They gathered at Chisholm Creek Park and began to meticulously comb through the overgrown brush and trees.

"Disturbed ground, clothing, of course Lucas, and anything that seems suspicious or helpful in the investigation." police told the group what to look for.

Although the search turned up empty, volunteers say they aren't giving up on finding Lucas and hope to soon organize another search.

"I think its a really powerful message about how Wichita just wants to bring this boy home. We all love him, he's our kid now. We're all excited we can all take part in something to help."

Glass reported Lucas missing on Saturday, Feb. 17. Since then, Wichita police have searched several locations around Wichita, but after nine days, no one has seen or heard from the child.