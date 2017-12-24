Santa Goes Scuba Diving at Wonders of Wildlife

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 09:43 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 09:43 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Johnny Morris' Wonders of Wildlife National Museum was in the holiday spirit Saturday.

You could see a scuba diving Santa in the 1.5 million gallon aquarium swimming among over 35,000 live fish. 

But Christmas isn't the only thing this brand new addition to Bass Pro has to offer.

The museum is in the running for USA Today's "Best New Attraction" for 2017.

Fans can cast their vote on the Wonders of Wildlife website until 11 a.m. on Jan. 1.

