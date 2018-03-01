Rural Health Centers Struggle for Funding

CHARLESTON, W. Va. -- Health care access is nearly impossible for many people in rural, underserved communities across the country.

For years, community health centers have attempted to fill the void - providing everything from primary care to treatment for opioid addiction.

Basic health services can be difficult for communities to access in rural West Virginia.

From check ups to acute care to dental exams, community health centers like familycare offer a range of services to children and adults…with or without health insurance

We have overall 31,000 patients," says Martha Carter, CEO of Family Care Health Centers.

This mobile health center visits schools outside Charleston, West Virginia - providing care even if their families can't afford it.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dawn Grigsby is a nurse practitioner there. "Many of the children would not get the service or health care they need without our services."

Lawmakers in Washington see the value. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) represents West Virginia. "If we didn't have them on the front lines - community health centers - the problem would be a lot worse but the solutions would be a lot more expensive."

Family care depends on approximately two million dollars in federal funds. And short-term* spending deals in Washington gives Carter anxiety. "I'm reluctant to take on new projects. I certainly can't expand."

Congress' most recent budget deal provides $7 billion for community health centers over two years.

Plus, $6 billion for new grants and prevention programs to combat the opioid crisis.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says community health centers are often the only line of defense in combating the opioid epidemic. "We just don't have enough centers that can help people that need help. They're asking for it. They're begging for it."

And health centers are begging for consistent funding. Carter says, while Congress' two year deal is a good start, it is hardly a long-term solution. "I think politics are in the way."

It's a financial lifeline for vital resources communities depend on.

(Mola Lenghi, CBS News)



