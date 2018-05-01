Route 66 Celebrates 92nd Birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A birthday party for the mother road, born on this day 92 years ago in downtown Springfield.
This gathering today was held on the site of the demolished colonial hotel. That's where a telegram was wired to Washington on April 30, 1926, asking that the road between Chicago and Los Angeles be named Route 66.
Cupcakes and postcards from that day were part of this celebration.
However, historians say naming the 2,400-mile road was the easy part.
"Then the real work began," said Tom Peters, the Dean of Libraries at Missouri State University. "The US Highway 66 Association was formed and incorporated and Woodruff and Avery and a lot of people worked hard for years to build up businesses, to pave the road, to really make it the premier route to the west.."
Peters wants to host a party each year to celebrate Springfield's roots with the route.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
