Republican House Reps ask for Greitens' Resignation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. At least 12 Republican members of Missouri's House of Representatives signed a letter calling for Governor Eric Greitens to resign.

A committee was also announced on Monday to investigate Greitens' indictment.



At a meeting Monday afternoon in the state capitol, speaker of the Missouri house, Todd Richardson announced that representative Jay Barnes will be the head of that committee looking into Greitens' indictment.

There was enough evidence in a St. Louis grand jury to indict Governor Greitens on a felony charge of invasion of privacy.

Greitens was accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman without her consent, during an affair back in 2015.

"It is with heavy hearts that we call on Governor Greitens to resign," said representative Shamed Dogan.

Members of the Republican party spoke up Monday afternoon to announce their plans to move forward.

Committee chair representative Jay Barnes said they're going to try to find out the truth as soon as possible.

"We're not going to waste time, and we're not going to rush through this so fast we don't do a thorough job," said representative Barnes.

Representative Dogan said there are more than 12 Republican house members calling on Greitens to resign, but they are choosing not to come out publicly.

"The Governor appears to have lied to the people of Missouri when he said in January that he had not taken a photo of a woman who was undressed, blindfold and bound. It is hard to see how he could be an effective governor or leader of the Missouri Republican party while fighting a criminal case in court," said representative Dogan.

But there are others in the party who disagree, like representative Mike Moon.

"Leadership abilities are somewhat compromised, but to ask him to resign without having all the facts would be a little bit premature I believe," said representative Moon.

Representative Barnes said their committee's task is to investigate facts and surrounding circumstances.

"And do so in a way that is fair, thorough and timely, and we're gonna do it without any preordained results, which means we are going to be asking questions of witnesses on both sides," said representative Barnes.

And in the end, the committee will produce a report, and make determinations.