Report: Mueller Team Floated Possible Subpoena for Trump

Special counsel Robert Mueller has floated the possibility of subpoenaing President Trump if the president refuses to submit to an interview.

President Trump's former attorney, John Dowd, says Special Counsel Robert Mueller may try to force the president to testify under oath.

Mr. Trump's lawyers have been in talks with the special counsel's office about a possible sit-down interview with the president.

Last night, Dowd told the Associated Press that Mueller's team raised the idea of a subpoena during a meeting in early March.

This comes after the New York Times published a list of 40 questions that Mueller's investigators want to ask mister trump.

In a tweet, the president called the leak "disgraceful" but Press Secretary Sarah Sanders later refused to comment. "I'm not going to get into the back and forth about matters involving the special counsel."

Meantime, the Justice Department official who oversees Mueller said outsiders won't be allowed to influence the investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein spoke after some congressional Republicans drafted articles of impeachment against him. "I think they should understand by now the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted."

Even if a grand jury subpoena were issued, President Trump could still refuse to answer questions by invoking his fifth amendment rights against self- incrimination.

President Trump's lawyers say they have yet to decide if they'll advise him to sit for an interview with Mueller's team.

(Hena Doba, CBS News)