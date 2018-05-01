Report: Man Dies After Falling Into Brush Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Willow Springs-area man who reportedly died after falling into a fire.

A report states that Howell County deputies were called out to a home in the 2200 block of CR 1780 around 9:30 pm Sunday, April 29 for a death investigation. Upon arrival, deputies found fire crew and EMS on-scene with the body of 85-year-old Chester Godsey.

An initial investigation at the scene led deputies to believe that Godsey had been burning brush on the property, and accidentally fell into the fire.

The case remains under investigation at this time, according to the report.

(Ed Button, Ozark Radio News)