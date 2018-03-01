Reaction to Berryville Medical Marijuana Cultivation Approval

BERRYVILLE Ark. -- Reaction from the recently approved growers of medical marijuana in Berryville, Arkansas is that of excitement from one nearby mayor.

In a statement through their attorney, Osage Creek LLC. says,

“We would like to say our family is very excited to have the opportunity to work with the State of Arkansas to provide its people the best possible medical cannabis. We are focused on complying with all relevant rules and regulations and getting into production as quickly as prudently possible.”

Mayor Chuck Berry of Eureka Springs says he's excited about Berryville's developments. He believes the revenue for Carroll County that will be generated from medical marijuana growing is much needed.

"We're pretty excited from a financial standpoint from the county. I can't, of course, speak for the county and everything," said Berry. "But I know that the income and the revenue it's going to be producing. It's going to be a big benefit for the area."

Mayor Berry says Eureka Springs was one of the cities Osage Creek LLC. looked into when they were searching for land to cultivate medical marijuana, but land space was an issue.

"Unfortunately, because of criteria, there's just not enough land in Eureka that would qualify," said Berry.

The mayor says although they don't have enough land space for the cultivation, he's hoping that the recent approval for Berryville will open other doors for Eureka Springs.

"So we're hoping that with the county getting the growing, that the city will get one of the dispensaries."

However, state representative Bob Ballinger has some concerns.

"What I don't want is avoiding it being just a step to recreational marijuana," said Ballinger.

"Well, he's the one who developed the laws," Mayor Berry said after learning of Ballinger's concerns. "So, I would hope that the laws as expressed is going to be a medical marijuana situation. What happens in the future remains to be seen."