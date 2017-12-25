Quilts of Valor: Honoring Local Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- With Christmas in just a couple hours, do you remember the best gift you ever gave?

Perhaps it was something you saved up for or something you made by hand...

Imagine giving that gift over 20 times a year. That's the spirit of this story.

As KOLR10's Daniel Shedd spoke with the ladies honoring the men and women of liberty.

"Every time I think back, I think about the boys that were killed. I had the opportunity many times to be with boys who got killed," said John Roy Dodson Jr., a World War II veteran.

Dodson is 94 years young. He still salutes, and still gets excited when presents, come his way.

The flag flown over the Missouri Capitol, admittedly, was his favorite as he was honored in Veterans court earlier this month.

"I'm so proud of that. I thought you had to die to get one of those," Dodson said.

But the quilt, "well that represents a lot of work," Dodson said.

"We are constantly looking for World War II veterans because we are losing them daily," said Connie Bradford, the chairman of the Quilts of Valor Committee.

Connie Bradford is a military mom, with an army of her own: They're sewing soldiers.

There are over 10,000 members within Quilts of Valor nationwide. You'll find over 270 women around the Ozarks that have answered the same call of duty.

"That's all we do. We make quilts and present them to our veterans," Bradford said.

For Mary Anne Wenger, the labor of love is personal.

"I had 2 brothers that served in the Army," Wenger said. "My son will be retiring this next summer after 24 years in the Air Force. He will be getting his veterans quilt next year upon his retirement."

The guild has made over 350 quilts in just 4 years and you thought Santa had his hands full.

"There are still a lot of them that need a quilt," Bradford said.