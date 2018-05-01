Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Seeks Suspects in Car Thefts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. -- The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking two suspects in relation to car thefts in Lebanon, Missouri.

The suspects were last seen near Forestry Road on Highway E at about 2:50 p.m. Monday. Both suspects were seen running into the woods nearby.

The sheriff's office's Facebook post warns residents in the area to make sure that their cars and homes are locked.

The male suspect was identified as Mark Kirk. He is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. Kirk has brown eyes and hair. He will only be seen wearing one flip-flop, according to the Facebook post.

The female suspect has not been identified. She was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt. She has "purplish" hair.

If you see anyone matching the description of the subjects you are urged to call the sheriff's office at 573-774-6196.