Private Law Firm Gives Recommendations to County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- "One of the attornies has described it to me as looking before you leap," Springfield News-Leader reporter Alissa Zhu said.

A private law firm has given its recommendations on what Greene County leaders should do in response to the Missouri auditor's request to investigate whistleblower allegations that public resources were misused to advocate for a tax measure.

That information is not public yet. But Eddie Greim - an attorney with a Kansas City law firm investigating the county - sent a letter last week with a review of complaints against Greene County officials.

This comes on the heels of new information that 11 additional people have come forward to the state auditors office, saying they were asked to use county money to promote last November's half-cent sales tax.

"Soon the commission is expected to leap and make a decision on whether they should invite the auditor to come in and do an investigation," Zhu said. "Another option is retaining that law firm to do a further investigation. Or I guess another option is they could invite another certified public accountant in to investigate."

Both presiding Commissioner Bob Cirtin and Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott have publicly denied any wrongdoing in the matter.

It's now up to the county to decide whether to release what was in that letter.

A vote could be held as early as tomorrow.