Primary Preview: Arkansas Republican Governor's Race

VILONIA, Ark. -- Thursday marks 19 days until the primary election in Arkansas. One of the most high-profile Republican races in the nation: the governor's seat.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will face off against Jan Morgan May 22.

Pundits argue the more Republicans dominate the primary voter turnout over Democrats, the more likely incumbents, like Hutchinson, win.

However, Morgan's base feels like the governor has let them down, and they are not going down without a fight.

"A hundred will last you a couple of days," said Robert Goff, pointing to a "Jan Morgan for Governor" sign.

Morgan's name appears more than her opponent's on a stretch of road in Vilonia, a sign of what's to come in the governor's race for the Republican primary in the eyes of her supporters.

"It really is a true grassroots network," Goff said, who distributes Morgan's campaign signs.

Compared to Hutchinson's war chest, Morgan has a piggy bank.

According to the latest campaign finance reports on the secretary of state's website, Hutchinson currently has $1.9 million in his campaign treasury for the primary and an additional $580,000 for the general election, while Morgan has $16,000 in the bank.

However, Goff, a fellow self-proclaimed constitutional conservative, believes their work will pay off in 20 days.

"I really think she's going to win," he said. "It's incredible how the momentum seems to be building every day."

"I don't see under any scenario, short of the Bubonic plague destroying all Arkansas voters, that Jan Morgan has any chance of winning the Republican primary," said GOP strategist Bill Vickery.

Vickery predicts about a 60-30 win for Hutchinson. The governor beat out businessman Curtis Coleman in the 2014 Republican primary 73 to 27 percent.

"True grassroots movements can win," Vickery said. "Leslie Rutledge has catapulted to success based on a lot of behind-the-scenes hard work and building up that kind of true grassroots movement. But Jan Morgan has fallen way short. She's no Leslie Rutledge."

If Arkansas voters decide Morgan is also no governor, her supporters believe their choice could affect the outcome of the November election.

"I probably wouldn't be able to vote for Asa, but I wouldn't be able to vote the other way either so I may not vote," Goff said.

However, Vickery expects Independents and even some conservative Democrats to pick up the slack.

"I see him actually winning maybe with an even bigger number in the fall," he said.

The winner of the Republican primary will face off against the Democratic nominee, either Jared Henderson or Leticia Sanders, and Libertarian Mark West.

(KARK)