Potential Fish Gigging Changes

MISSOURI - Fish gigging is an Ozarks pastime with a long tradition on our Ozarks streams and rivers.

Now, the Missouri Department of Conservation is considering changing some of the rules for gigging fish, but wants to hear from you first.

MDC has a short online survey regarding the timing of the season, season length, and your comments about gigging.

You can take the surveys through here.

The survey will remain online through June 15. Fish gigging season starts on September 15.