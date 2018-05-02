Police say Ozark Woman Had Heroin, Ecstasy in Bra and Loaded Gun

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: McLean County jail

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated Witt was arrested last week. She pleaded guilty last week.

An Ozark woman pleaded guilty last week to felony possession of a weapon by a felon and felony drug possession stemming from an arrest last September in Illinois when police said they clocked her driving 90 mph and then discovered heroin and ecstasy in her bra. And that's not all.

After she was taken to the McLean County jail, a female correctional officer found a .380-caliber handgun inside the suspect's vagina with a fully loaded magazine and "a bullet in the chamber ready to fire," the prosecutor said in court, according to the Pantagraph news outlet.

Anika Witt, 27, of Ozark faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge and 15 more on the drug charge.

A passenger in the car, Clinton McDonald, 29, of Springfield, was charged with unlawful possession of heroin with intent to deliver the drug, and unlawful possession of ecstasy, the Pantagraph reported.

Part of Witt's plea agreement requires her to testify at trial against McDonald.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said a complete body search is performed on all suspects brought into the facility on drug charges. It is not uncommon for people accused of dealing drugs to be armed, he told the Pantagraph.

"When you find drugs, you look for guns," Sandage said.

As part of the plea agreement, the state agreed to dismiss four other felony counts, including armed violence that carries a mandatory prison term of 6 to 30 years.

A June 27 sentencing date is set, the Pantagraph reported.



(Story shared by the Springfield News-Leader. Read the original article here)