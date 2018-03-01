Police: Bentonville Student Arrested after Making Threat

By: KNWA

Posted: Mar 01, 2018 03:49 AM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 03:49 AM CST

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) -- A Bentonville High School student was arrested Wednesday after threatening to use a gun on campus, police say. 

The Bentonville Police Department said the unnamed minor left a handwritten note with the threat on it. A second note was found later, authorities said. 

At 11:40 a.m., the 10th grade student was identified and arrested. 

No weapons were found on campus or with the student. 

Police said he faces a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.

The school district released this statement: 

"These situations occur in schools across the nation, unfortunately. We'll continue to respond with a zero-tolerance policy, considering both expulsion and felony criminal charges for any student found in violation." 
 

