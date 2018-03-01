Police: Bentonville Student Arrested after Making Threat
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) -- A Bentonville High School student was arrested Wednesday after threatening to use a gun on campus, police say.
The Bentonville Police Department said the unnamed minor left a handwritten note with the threat on it. A second note was found later, authorities said.
At 11:40 a.m., the 10th grade student was identified and arrested.
No weapons were found on campus or with the student.
Police said he faces a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening.
The school district released this statement:
"These situations occur in schools across the nation, unfortunately. We'll continue to respond with a zero-tolerance policy, considering both expulsion and felony criminal charges for any student found in violation."
