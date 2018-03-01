Police Arrest Devils Elbow Man in Chicago Accused of Murdering Two

By: Wes Peery

Posted: Feb 28, 2018 06:16 PM CST

Updated: Mar 01, 2018 04:04 AM CST

CHICAGO-- Federal law enforcement arrested a Missouri man who allegedly shot and killed a man and woman in January.

Richard 'Romel' Taylor was captured by US Marshals Wednesday on the east side of Chicago, according to a press release.

Taylor was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and four counts of armed criminal action.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Houston Road, which is close to the I-44 and MO 28 overpass in Pulaski County, and found four victims, two males, and two females.

Sherry Gann and Johnathan Graham were found dead.The other two victims, David Reeves and Cassandra Gann went to the hospital.

The shooting appeared to have been a targeted event aimed at the four victims, which could be drug-related, and the public is not believed to be in danger.

Taylor is on probation for federal drug charges and has a prior conviction for murder in Cook County, Illinois in 1990.

