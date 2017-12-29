Pokin Around: The Man who Seems to have a Historic Photo of Everything

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield News-Leaders' Steve Pokin is back with another 'Pokin Around' story about a man who seems to have a historical picture for every article Steve writes.

Bob Piland's Springfield home is filled with Springfield history that dates to the early days of photography.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

He has tintypes from the 1860s. He has 5- inch by 7-inch cabinet cards, which are printed on stiff cardboard. He has carte-de-visites, a French of way of describing small calling cards with a portrait. This process was patented in 1854 by a French photographer.

In a bedroom cabinet is a collection of glass bottles embossed with the names of long-gone Springfield businesses.

Atop the headboard of his bed is a collection of "yard-longs," which were wide and narrow photos promoting businesses. One is for Springfield Wagon Company, in business in Springfield from 1873 to 1941.

Filling one pane of a glass in a cabinet on the leeward side of the bed is a portrait of Frank S. Heffernan - a powerful Springfield attorney in the years before and after 1900.

I find it interesting that this imposing face in the bedroom is no relation to Piland.

The only connection is Springfield history.

"He died the day the Titanic sunk," Piland tells me.

I had met Piland once before, years ago, and he told me then he had a grand collection of photos and other items that reflect Springfield's history.

Well, I admit, this went in one ear and traveled that dark lonely space before exiting the other.

But when I returned to work Tuesday I discovered Piland had left an envelope for me with a short letter and three historic photos.

All three photos involved people and events I had written about the prior week.

One was a photo of Lucile Morris Upton as a girl of about 12. On Dec. 22 I wrote a profile of Lucile and her 58-year trailblazing career as a reporter in Springfield.

A second photo was of Daniel Doss Galbraith, whom I mentioned in my Dec. 20 column on the lynchings of three black men on the Springfield Square on April 14, 1906.

Galbraith was the only person brought to trial in connection with the murders. His trial resulted in a hung jury with 10 of 12 jurors deciding he was not guilty. He was not re-tried.

The third photo was a s

tatue of a woman. The statue was made by Watts Bros., which in around 1900 had a business at 512 and 514 Boonville.

It resembles the Statue of Liberty in that it's a woman in a tunic holding up a torch.

But it is not a replica of the Statue of Liberty, as I had reported in my column.

It has been reported for decades by assorted journalists that there was a replica of the Statue of Liberty atop the Gottfried Tower, where the men were lynched.

I have enlarged a historical photo of the Gottfried Tower, and clearly, the statue on top is not a replica of the Statue of Liberty.

Lady Liberty most definitely has spikes sprouting from her crown. This statue does not.

Author Kimberly Harper wrote that the statue atop the Gottfried Tower was the "Goddess of Liberty" and was designed and built by the Watts Brothers.

Harper wrote the 2010 book "White Man's Heaven: The Lynching and Expulsion of Blacks in the Southern Ozarks 1894-1909."

In almost every room of Piland's house is a cabinet or two that, upon opening, reveal more of his collection, which he has compiled over 25 years.

He has a volume of bound newspapers from 1899. He has files on subjects such as "Heer's building," "Rose O'Neill," and "Shrine Mosque."

He has historic photos that include a smoldering Baldwin Theatre, which burned to ashes in 1909.

He has a cloth banner from when Springfield was named an All-America City in 1956.

Years ago, he bought a collection of photos that told the story of the 1917 abduction, ransom and death of Baby Lloyd Keet, which I wrote about in February 2016.

Piland and his wife Becky tied the knot of richer or poorer 46 years ago.

Becky was not home Thursday morning when I ask: Is your wife OK with your collection?

"Well (long pause) yes."

OK: Have I told you about his collection of historic Springfield postcards?

"I don't think anybody has more postcards than I do," he tells me. "I am pretty darn sure that nobody has more cabinet cards than I do."

He doesn't know how many photographs he has because he has never counted them.

Sometimes, it takes him a while to find the one he seeks.

"I am kind of a guy who wants to be organized," he tells me. "And I work at it. But I am always behind. I am half organized."

I ask how long it took him to find the three photos he recently sent me.

"That one only took me about 10 minutes because I knew where to look. ... But there are a lot of things that I could not be able to get to for a week or two."

In fact, he tells me, it might take him weeks to find the same three photos he just copied for me.

"I'm not sure where I refiled them," he says.

Piland says his collection is not a business. He sells little and keeps almost everything he finds.

"It is more than a hobby. It is kind of an obsession," he says.

He is retired but for years owned a record and CD store called "Spin Again Records" at Glenstone Avenue and St. Louis Street.

To compile his Springfield collection he would buy items - usually one at a time - at antique shops and collectors' shows.

Back then, he says, there were only a handful of hardcore collectors of Springfield historical photos. Today, there are far more.

In retirement, he says, he buys fewer items.

"There are fewer things to find and they are a lot more expensive," he says.

Occasionally, local historian Richard Crabtree will use a Piland photo and give Piland credit.

Crabtree, a Murney real estate agent, publishes the Facebook page "Springfield, Missouri, History, Landmarks and Vintage Photography."

"His collection is huge, and he has everything," Crabtree tells me of Piland. "He has four binders of Springfield postcards.

I ask Piland if he has considered what will happen to his treasures when he dies.

"I don't know what is going to happen to all this stuff," he says. "I have not reached the point where I have to decide."

After 75 minutes within this vortex of Springfield history, I tell Piland I must be going.

I have to get back to the newsroom to write this story, I say. It will run the next day.

He objects: "But I did not get to show you very much!"

(These are the views of Steve Pokin, the News-Leader's columnist. Pokin has been at the paper 51/2 years and over the course of his career has covered just about everything - from courts and cops to features and fitness. He can be reached at 836-1253, spokin@gannett.com, on Twitter @stevepokinNL or by mail at 651 N. Boonville, Springfield, MO 65806. Click to see more of Steve's articles.

