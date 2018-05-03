Planned Parenthood to Expand Services to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Representatives with Planned Parenthood look to expand services in Joplin.

The Economic Security Corporation closed down its Women's Health Clinic in March. To help fill that void, Planned Parenthood will expand its services and hours in order to take in more patients.

Officials have hired on a new full-time practitioner, who was formerly employed at the Economic Security Corporation, and have added two full days of operation to each week.

"When this happened with Economic Security, quite frankly it just made us redouble our efforts on our board and our CEO are very committed to making reproductive, sexual health care and services available to the communities that we serve,” says Janice Thomas.

Thomas also says they continue to receive generous donations to help patients who need financial assistance. Services offered at the non-profit include pap smears, STD testing and treatment, birth control and more. As of now, the Joplin clinic does not offer abortion services, though Thomas says future legislation could change that.