Plane Makes Hard Landing in STL County

By: KMOV for CBS News

Posted: May 02, 2018 04:39 AM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 04:39 AM CDT

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- A plane landed on its nose at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield Tuesday night.

Firefighters said a place with three people inside suffered a "hard landing." All three made it out of the plane on their own.

Emergency crews are on scene but it appears nobody will be taken to a hospital, firefighters said.


