Plane Makes Hard Landing in STL County
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- A plane landed on its nose at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield Tuesday night.
Firefighters said a place with three people inside suffered a "hard landing." All three made it out of the plane on their own.
Emergency crews are on scene but it appears nobody will be taken to a hospital, firefighters said.
(KMOV for CBS News)
More Stories
-
LONDON (AP) - Britain's health minister apologized Wednesday for what…
-
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Republican lawmakers with control of the Iowa…
-
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A judge's illness is delaying a hearing for…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-