Phelps County Sheriff's Department Investigates Shooting Death of Rolla Woman

By: Ben Gilbert

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 07:34 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 09:33 PM CST

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. - The Phelps County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred on Friday night.

According to a press release, Phelps County officers investigated a shooting incident involving a female resident of Rolla around 6:30 p.m.

Tanya Elaine Johnson, 34, was transported to Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla for treatment of a gunshot wound. She was then flown to University Medical Center in Columbia and was later pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for December 26. 

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available. 

