Phelps County Sheriff's Department Investigates Shooting Death of Rolla Woman
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. - The Phelps County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred on Friday night.
According to a press release, Phelps County officers investigated a shooting incident involving a female resident of Rolla around 6:30 p.m.
Tanya Elaine Johnson, 34, was transported to Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla for treatment of a gunshot wound. She was then flown to University Medical Center in Columbia and was later pronounced dead just after 8 p.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for December 26.
Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.
No other information has been provided at this time. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
More Stories
-
In 1885, American farmer Wilson Bentley attached a camera to his…
-
SPRINGFIELD -- For the 36th year, First and Calvary Church will be…
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.