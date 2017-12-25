Man Killed After Being Hit By Car Overnight in Springfield

By: Ben Gilbert

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 08:45 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 09:12 PM CST

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking overnight in Springfield.

According to police, Steven Mayer, 26, of Fair Grove, was struck at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Mt. Vernon Street around 1 a.m. Mayer died at the scene.

According to Lt. Chris Wells, the man was walking northbound on the shoulder and stepped out onto the road into traffic.

Kenneth Clark, 38, of Springfield, was driving a black Hyundai Santa Fe northbound on Kansas Expressway in the outside lane when his vehicle struck Mayer.

There is no indication of impairment at this time of the investigation. 

Police continue to investigate. We will update this story as more information is provided. 

