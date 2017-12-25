Passenger Dies One Week After Crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The passenger of a crash that happened on December 16 at National and Trafficway has succumbed to her injuries on Saturday night.

According to a Springfield Police Department press release, Shirley Ducker, 71, of Springfield passed away at 6:43 p.m. on December 23.

Ducker along with driver Sierra Claxton, 31, of Lebanon, were transported to the hospital after Claxton ran a ran light going northbound on National and struck a vehicle traveling eastbound.

According to the release, neither were wearing seatbelts. Claxton was treated and released from the hospital and arrested for a warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing.