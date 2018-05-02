Park Board Hopes Floating Wetlands will get Rid of Algae Problem at Sequiota Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo - For several years the Springfield/Greene County Park Board has been trying to stop the growth of algae in Sequiota Park's main pond.

Well, now the park board is trying something new and unusual based on a naturally occurring water purifier that can't be found in the Ozarks.



"The algae bloom problem."

"Over the past couple of years has been particularly hard to keep in check," says Miles Park, Assistant Director of the Springfield Greene County Park Board

Has done almost everything he can to stop the algae that pop up in Sequiota Park every year.

I did say 'almost' everything...

"They're referred to as floating wetlands."

These floating wetlands are the latest and so far most unusual method the park board has used to rid this body of water from the surge of slime it sees each Spring.

"We really don't know how much of a difference it'll make so it's a little bit of an experiment."

Made almost entirely of recycled and reused or donated material.

"The flotation is provided by recycled plastic bottles"

Springfield Water Quality Officer Carrie Lamb, says they also didn't cost the city a lot of money.

"These have been implemented in other communities successfully," says Lamb

But now the question is, how do they work.

"So the idea with the floating wetlands is that the plants that we are planting in the wetlands are going to absorb excess nutrients out of the lake."

See, every year, the amount of duck and goose waste in this lake collides with fertilizer runoff from nearby neighborhoods.

The combination creates a nutrient surplus that algae feasts on.

"We are launching 30 4 by 8 wetlands into the lake."

So now these floating wetlands, each packed with a number of native water plants, will act like sponges soaking up the extra nutrients, and in turn depriving the algae of the food it needs to grow.

