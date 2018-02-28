Related Reporting Ozarks Tonight Extra: School Safety

On Ozarks tonight student safety in Springfield Public Schools.

School safety is big on the list of interests for folks in the Ozarks, and we're joined tonight by two important guests from Springfield public schools: Dr. Natalie Cauldwell, who is the principal Glendale High School and Rhonda Mammon, who is head of counseling for Springfield Public Schools.

I guess we should start off with the big question on everybody's mind: is it safe to go to school here in Springfield given what's going on in Florida and these other acts around the country over the last few years?

CAULDWELL: Our number one goal is to always provide a safe learning environment for our students. That's our number one emphasis, and so, yes, I do believe it is safe for students to go to school in Springfield.

MAMMON: I would totally agree. I do not work at the building level so I'm not personally involved and the day to day operation of the building, but I also feel that our students are safe when they come to our schools.

BRIAN: What do you tell students about these kinds of events, and how do you help them process?

MAMMON: I think the first thing to really remember is that you allow them to process to talk about it when it when it's appropriate in a classroom setting for a teacher and they sense that there's anxiety among students or that they're talking about it, then lead this discussion in such a way that it's appropriate rather than letting it become something that is a negative. Let them talk about it in a way. What are their concerns? Pass those along to the administration. Allow students time to visit with counselors if they want to talk to them one on one. So there are there are ways that the teachers can address that in a way that is a safe environment for students to talk about it as well as their peers can hear what the other concerns are.

BRIAN: Dr. Cauldwell, what have you seen in your students at Glendale? Have they been as animated as the students in Florida about protesting gun rights and all the sorts of things that we’ve seen come out of Florida in the last few days?

CAULDWELL: So far I haven't heard a lot of input from students about wanting to participate in the protests, but it certainly has generated a lot of conversations. There’s a lot of concern about school state safety, as there should be. So we've had a lot of conversations both inside classrooms and students have approached administration and our school resource officers to talk about some of their concerns, so there's definitely a huge concern on behalf of students and we are listening to those concerns and trying to, as Rhonda said, you know, listen to them and give validation to their concerns, but yet reassure them that we do have safety protocols in place to keep them safe.

BRIAN: You have both been educational professionals for a long time and I'm assuming you've seen some type of transition in your job description and responsibilities going back from Columbine and that awful event in the 1990s up to now. What's changed? What's been sort of the biggest change you've seen in your job responsibilities in the last twenty years?

CAULDWELL: I think for us at the building level we have a greater emphasis on intruder drills and “what if” scenarios, and we are very fortunate in Springfield Public Schools to have great resources to assist us with that. We have our school police officers that review our crisis action plans every year. We have the support of a wonderful counseling department that they step in and help us with any crisis that we may have. We have our communications department that helps us get word out quickly to families, and so just coordinating all of that and knowing how to coordinate that is part of our training and what we need to know how to do. And so, definitely, especially since you mentioned Columbine. We definitely have a much stronger emphasis on what do you do if we have an intruder come into our building.

MAMMON: I think the other piece of what has occurred in the last several years is the fact that we are really putting a lot of emphasis on training for all staff in regards to what to look for in students, building those relationships with students so that they feel comfortable coming to speak to you if they if they see something that is going that they’re concerned about. So I think we are a really help not just counselors, teachers, para-professionals, anyone who comes in regular contact with students and the other piece of that is, of course, is providing training for students and awareness. We have several built in curriculum within our health courses that really help students try to understand how to help their peers if they are struggling.