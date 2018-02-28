Ozarks Tonight Extra: School Safety

We're back with Rhonda Mammen, who's the head of counseling I think correct counseling head counseling director for Springfield and Dr. Natalie Caldwell, the principal at Glendale High School.

We left off talking about counseling resources that are available to students and so Rhonda was there something you wanted to follow up on with that point?

MAMMEN: I would like to talk just for a minute about the youth mental health first aid training that we have implemented. This has been ongoing. This is our third year for partnering with a community agency— community partnership in the Ozarks—to provide a very specific training for staff who work with students.

These are non-mental health professionals, so it's geared toward any adult in the community. And what we have found is that teachers that are on the ground floor working with students are the first ones that really begin to recognize some symptoms, the signs, red flags that students are experiencing, such as symptoms of anxiety or feeling like they don't connect to a someone and so they are learning skills to meet them where they are to help them.

They can refer them to other resources. Some of them might be just self-help strategies that they can teach the students how to cope with those everyday stresses and then, beyond that, they can refer them on to their school counselor and professionals.

BRIAN: We want to be clear here, obviously, that a student who has depression or anxiety is not being targeted or flagged as someone who's going to end up coming to school and doing violence, right?

MAMMEN : That's not at all what's being said here. It's really that these issues of mental health and social well- being and emotional wellbeing are pretty pervasive in our society, and we need to have the resources in place to help students in public school.

BRIAN: I just wonder Dr. Cauldwell, are you meeting with your faculty on a regular basis about this?

CAULDWELL: We have to be aware good there may be some things happening with some of our students and here's the protocol to go through or the number to call when you think there's something going on. We're very fortunate at Glendale high school because all of our counselors have gone through the mental health training that Rhonda mentioned, and it's offered to our staff multiple times a year. We have many staff members who are going to high school have taken advantage of that.

I think that what we do at the school level is meet with our staff regularly, not necessarily to talk about mental health, but just to be reminded of the safety protocols that are in place.

We want our students to know that there are trusted adults that can help them and so we believe that by establishing those strong relationships when kids hear things a rumor or when they when they may notice that a friend is in trouble or having issues they are more likely to come forward and talk to us about the situation so I think that what we push hard every day is it's down to relationships with kids and meaningful relationships so that they know that we care.