Ozarks Tonight Extra: Fake News

BRIAN: So with everything you're saying, one of the big things that I know people get kind of upset about is when you say that's a fake news site, I've been on that website it's fake, and I know you don’t like the term “fake news,” but it's sort of become this shorthand for if they didn't engage in journalistic standards when they produced the product. I mean how do you fight against the notion that the so-called mainstream media is pushing a certain narrative and so these alternate sites have ideas that are still valid by just aren't getting reported?

GROVES: I would say we have to understand whether something is opinion or is it news, because the lines have become tremendously blurred and the era of 24/7 news hasn't helped at all. If you look at our major 24/7 news channels on the air, they sort of blend opinion and news. And I don't mean on specific shows, but I can go from watching one commentator change his or her show into a standard newscaster or headline news group, and that's the complication.

The other issue that we run into these days and I think the live interview has pretty much lost its virtue in today's media environment. I think it was valuable at one time, but I think there are actors who say things that (and I don't mean that as actors somebody is acting) but I just think there are certain individuals who play loose with the facts and they know they're not going to be challenged for verification on air, and if they are it comes across as argumentative, and so it seems as if then I can make the claim of oh well it's just the conservative media or it's just the liberal media.

That's why I think that's actually one of the virtues of Twitter is if you are skillful in curating your Twitter feed, you can see that in real time (as long as you make or the deliberate conscious effort to follow a lot of different sources) that you aren't just following all of your favorite people.