Ozarks Puppy Thrown 100 Feet to its Death From Lookout Tower, Deputies Say

Courtesy of Houston Herald

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. -- Texas County deputies say teenagers threw a puppy to its death from the top of a 100-foot-tall lookout tower.

Taylor DeWolfe, 17, was charged with animal abuse and two other misdemeanors in connection with the incident.

A probable cause statement used to charge DeWolfe says he and another person brought a puppy to the fire lookout tower on Highway 38 on or about April 23 and carried the animal to the top.

Once they reached the top, DeWolfe told deputies his friend threw the puppy to the ground, according to the statement.

The boys then threw the dead dog in a nearby ditch and left the scene, the statement says.

DeWolfe later went back for the dead dog and disposed of it in a remote location in Texas County, according to the statement.

Animal abuse is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year behind bars.

Online records indicate DeWolfe posted bond in this case. He does not have an attorney listed.

It's unclear if the other individual involved has been charged in juvenile court. A call to the area's chief juvenile officer was not immediately returned on Monday.

