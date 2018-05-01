News

Ozarks Hero - Robert Lee Smith

By: Stacy Krauck

Posted: May 01, 2018 11:49 AM CDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 11:49 AM CDT

Name:  Robert Lee Smith
Military Branch: Marines
Military Rank: Corporal
Years in Service: 1942-1946
Hometown: Hutchinson, Kansas
Retired

