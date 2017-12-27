Ozark Man Dies From Snorkeling Complication
OZARK, Mo -- The man died yesterday after having negative effects while snorkeling off the coast of Florida.
Police in the town of marathon say that 69 year-old Owen Holmes was snorkeling in the Florida keys, when problems arose in the water.
Holmes was brought out of the ocean and CPR was administered, but he died at the scene.
According to the local sheriff, Holmes had a number of medical conditions.
There were no signs of trauma or injury.
An autopsy will be done to determine his official cause of death.
