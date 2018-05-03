Overnight Storms Leave Damage in KC Area

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A line of severe weather producing at least one confirmed tornado has moved out of the Kansas City metro area.

A tornado watch that was previously in place was allowed to expire early.

At one point, most of the counties in the Kansas City metro area were under a tornado warning. One confirmed tornado was spotted just west of Belton, MO.

Storms started rolling into the KCTV5 viewing area around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first tornado warnings on Wednesday were issued in Holt County and Atchison County, MO. An additional warning was issued for Nodaway County, MO.

Power line damage was confirmed at 133rd and Mission Road in Leawood. A McDonald's in Grandview sustained some damage.

A 200-year-old tree was also knocked over due to damaging winds in Raytown.

A tree also fell into a home on Raytown Road.

In Holt County, there are numerous reports of downed telephone poles, power lines and siding off homes due to severe weather.

The damage was reported in the area of Big Lake and Fortescue.

No injuries have been reported.