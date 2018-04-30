Online Film Showcase Coming to Branson

BRANSON, Mo.-- If you love creating or just watching films online, there's an opportunity coming up in Branson designed just for you.

The big event that will showcase and award those who create online films.

It's the Ozark Mountain Webfest and the organizers are calling it the Sundance Film Festival of new media.

Ozarks Mountain Webfest will be one of the Midwest's first new media/web series festival of it's kind taking place right here in Branson. Featuring entries from talent all around the globe competing for awards and the chance to get their work in front of Hollywood casting directors and performers.

The organizers of the festival are a team of Ozarks residents who have a passion to see more movie-making incentives in the state of Missouri. Shelley Waggener, who heads up the team is no stranger to Hollywood. She is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed "Winter's Bone," which was shot in the Ozarks and stars Jennifer Lawrence.

"We want it to be just like a regular awards show, where we're going to have presenters and everything," said Waggener. "And we want it like Jason said, to do an actual award instead of just a certificate. So we want it to be a level of prestige with this. Because if we are going to be the Sundance of new media, we have to rise to that level."

"If you have a web series, short film or even a pilot," said Jason Brasier, executive director. "That's what we're accepting this year. Anything made within the last five years."

Ozark Mountain Webfest kicks off Sept. 28-30 at Event Center in the Branson Meadows Shopping Center. The awards will be televised as well as streamed online.