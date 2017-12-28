Nonprofits Brace for Tax Plan, Concerned People Won't Give As Much

WASHINGTON -- Charities and other non-profits are bracing for the new year and the new tax law.

They are concerned people won't give as much next year because fewer people will qualify for a tax deduction for donations.

The United Way had opposed the tax reform plan because of how it could impact charitable donations.

The Salvation Army says it could hurt its ability to serve millions of people every year.

Now that the bill has become law, charities are encouraging people to donate before the end of the year.

"We're not going to be able to get the job done," Tim Delaney, with the National Council Of Nonprofits, said. "Elected officials need to know they cannot continue to expect nonprofits and foundations to fill the void that they are creating."

Delaney is urging people to pressure Congress to adjust the law and donate before the end of the year while you can still take advantage of the deduction.

The tax overhaul could cause charitable giving to drop $13 to $24 billion every year.