Nixa Man Accused of Planting Fake Bomb at Walmart Pleads Not Guilty

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- A Nixa, Mo. man accused of making a terroristic threat in connection with a suspicious package found at a Walmart pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

33-year-old Arif R. Rahman was charged with making a terrorist threat in the second degree.

According to court documents, a Walmart employee called about a bomb threat around 10 a.m. January 27.

Rahman told police that another Walmart employee gave him an item, described as a black box with zip ties hold it together with two red blinking lights. Rahman said he took the box, put it in the back then moved it again later to the grocery receiving.

A witness told police that Rahman took the box and placed it on the rail of a storage rack purposely to scare someone. Rahman admitted to police in a later interview 'he possibly or probably' put the package there to scare someone.

Police found the box to be a black battery pack with two red blinking LED lights and zip ties.

Ten people had to be evacuated from the building and traffic was shut down around the Walmart for about two and a half hours.

Rahman will be back in court April 4th.