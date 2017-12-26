Nexstar Gears up for Texas Style NYE Show

DALLAS, Tx. - Nexstar is gearing up for our first ever Lone Star New Years Eve show that you can watch on KOZL.

Our live show starts at 11:30 on the night of the 31st. We'll ring in the new year with a countdown, an incredible view of the fireworks shooting off the iconic "reunion tower" in downtown Dallas, and we'll have live music from the band "Jack o Pierce."

Two of the hosts of our "Lone Star NYE" show, Kristin Dickerson and D.J. Williams, sat down with "Jackopierce" to learn about the duo's history of making great music-and what we can look forward to on New Year's Eve.



On the campus of Southern Methodist University

"la la la la la …"

It's a holiday homecoming for Jackopierce.

"In Jesus name, we pray, Amen! Whoo! clapping"

They've been having fun and making music together for almost 30 years

Jack O'Neill and Cary Pierce first met as college freshmen on the campus of Southern Methodist University.

"So you all have such a dedicated following, but take us back to when you all first met and how this all got started."

"It all happened right there!" jack "ya just north of here, SMU, we were uh theater majors at SMU," says Carey.

"I got up and gave my monologue and thought I did a great job and Jack did the same thing and then the next day they critique you in front of your whole class. And he's like, 'Mr. Pierce, what in the world was that?' you know like, 'I 'm gonna send you back on a bus I don't even want to buy you a plane ticket home. What in the world was that?' And Jack literally leans over-- I had a green notebook I'll never forget-and he wrote on it, he goes, 'don't worry man, I'm next," says Jack.

They bonded immediately, and have been friends ever since . . . well, with one exception.

"Y'all seem like you have a very genuine friendship. And for it to happen over such a long period of time it's like relationship goals. I feel like a lot of people want to end up like you two. You know what I mean? Just straight good friends. Has there ever been any speed bumps along the way? Have you all broken up, gotten back together?"

"Alright, we're going to have to cut the interview! (Laughter)"

"Yes. We were together for 10 years, and then we broke up for five. We didn't speak for five years."

"What?"

"Ya, we thought it was over."

"Is it his fault?"

"Totes his fault."

"But it was amazing because we - after five years we got back together. Some guys, our old manager, friends started like, you know, giving us a call, 'I think it's time," it was just the perfect time to get back together and that was in 2002. So we've been back together now for longer than we were initially. So it's an awesome road. Again like Jack said, we're just blessed to be friends, to appreciate what we have. We didn't appreciate what we had, I mean that five years gave us an opportunity to realize, wow, we're much better together and we got back together, started making music again and playing for people and seeing the reaction from all over the country that people still want to hear our music. Like man, we are blessed with a gift that we get to share. Like let's cherish that, you know?

Together they've toured a lot and recorded many songs.

"At what point did you find your sound? Because I'm sure along this process of, you know, creating your identity you tried some things, they didn't work out, at what point were you like, 'this is us?'

"I remember a moment. We can identify everything by what kind of vehicle we were in at the time. At the time it was the station wagon." Jack "Pope Brownie. Brown Ford Escort wagon with the genuine artificial butterscotch naugahyde interior. Classic. Ladies loved the Escort."

Carey, "If I remember correctly, you couldn't stop it. Like you had to jump out" Kristin "Oh my gosh!" DJ "a little Fred Flintstone action I like it." Carey "But we were playing on Greenville and we played a cover of Big Country. Remember that?" Jack "Oh wow, ya," Carey "Some guy was like, 'you guys were doing this and that' and we were like 'oh ya, we were weren't we? That was kinda cool!"

So get ready, because on the 31st these two will be serenading us as we welcome in the new year on Lone Star NYE

