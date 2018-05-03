Nevada Man Charged after Rural Home Drug Raid

VERNON COUNTY, Mo - A man from Nevada has been charged after Vernon County Deputies raided a home recovering suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher says one man was taken into custody after the raid at his home on 1200 Rd southwest of Nevada. Sheriff Mosher has identified the suspect as 19-year-old John H. Chappell.

Chappell has been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a bond of $10,000 cash only.

This was an ongoing investigation for the department.