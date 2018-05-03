Nature Center Believes Someone Stole Barn Owl

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - A barn owl is believed to be stolen from a Pine Bluff Nature Center. The director is now asking for help to find out who did it and why.

The Center has had the bird since it was young. It can't survive in the wild because it has a deformed wing and foot.

At the Governor Mike Huckabee Delta Rivers Nature Center in Pine Bluff, you can find eagles or rattlesnakes inside, but something is missing.

Jason Hooks, the Center's director doesn't typically solve mysteries, but he's hot on the trail.

He believes someone took a barn owl.

"He started reviewing the security footage and we suspected it was stolen," Hooks said.

He says the Nature Center is closed on Mondays, but the next day they noticed their beloved owl was missing from the bird barn.

He says eagle-eyed security cameras picked up two people not swooping, but snooping, on the property around the same time they suspect the owl was taken.

"To me, it looks like they are looking around to see if anyone is watching them," Hooks said.

He says they came and went a few different times. He hopes they get their owl back soon because it's used in teaching demonstrations

"We use it in programs probably once every two weeks or so," Hooks said.

And their question of who did it comes to an end.

"It's a beautiful barn owl. It has kind of a heart-shaped looking face so people really love it," Hooks said.

The Center says the bird is on a special diet and they are afraid this will obviously throw that off.

If you know anything about the owl, you're asked to contact the Game and Fish Commission.



