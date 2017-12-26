MSHP Reports Five Fatalities over Christmas Weekend

MSHP Courtesy of MSHP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released their crash and fatality report from the Christmas weekend.

Officers from the Springfield Police Department investigated one of the fatalities.

Two fatalities occurred as a result of traffic crashes on December 24, 2017. Steven A. Mayer, 26, of Fair Grove, MO, died after he was struck by a vehicle. Mayer was a pedestrian at the time of the crash, which occurred in Greene County at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon in Springfield, MO. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. The Springfield Police Department investigated the crash.

Christopher M. Loch, 38, of Springfield, MO, died after the vehicle he was driving, which had been in a traffic crash and was disabled, was struck by another vehicle. The crash occurred in Lawrence County on Interstate 44 west of Mount Vernon, MO. Loch was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Larry Eden pronounced Loch dead at the scene of the crash.

The report says that five people died in over the Christmas holiday from Friday to midnight on Monday. The Patrol investigated 491 traffic crashes, which included 125 injuries and four of the five fatalities.

Troopers also arrested 91 people for driving while impaired and made 49 drug arrests over the Christmas holiday. There were no boating crashes. No one drowned over the 2017 Christmas counting period.

The report also gives out numbers from last years Chrismas holiday. The Patrol investigated 260 traffic crashes, which included 86 injuries and five fatalities. In addition, troopers arrested 68 people for driving while impaired and made 40 drug arrests over the 2016 Christmas holiday. (During the 2016 Christmas holiday counting period, there were 885 traffic crashes statewide, which included five fatalities and 314 injuries.)

