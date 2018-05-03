News

Morning Web Cast - May 3,  2018

By: Karen Libby

Posted: May 03, 2018 05:23 AM CDT

Updated: May 03, 2018 05:24 AM CDT

Severe weather is a potential across the Ozarks today - the latest information you need to know.  The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney has ruled the April 18th fatal shooting of a man as justified. Donald trump's new attorney has confirmed that the president reimbursed Michael Cohen -- we explain what that means. Here's your Thursday morning Web Cast.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected