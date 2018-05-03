Morning Web Cast - May 3, 2018
Severe weather is a potential across the Ozarks today - the latest information you need to know. The Greene County Prosecuting Attorney has ruled the April 18th fatal shooting of a man as justified. Donald trump's new attorney has confirmed that the president reimbursed Michael Cohen -- we explain what that means. Here's your Thursday morning Web Cast.
