Morning Web Cast - May 2,  2018

By: Karen Libby

Posted: May 02, 2018 05:15 AM CDT

Updated: May 02, 2018 05:15 AM CDT

A man charged in an Ozark County death has been found and arrested.  The Missouri Capitol is bathed in blue for the month of May. We will tell you why. And new details about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.  Here's your Wednesday morning Web Cast.

